Steve Kerr Fears Team USA Practice Could Be Target for Mass Shooting

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says he fears that at any moment someone cold walk into the gym where Team USA is practicing, and “start spraying us with an AR-15.”

“I think about it all the time,” Kerr told the Bay Area News Group while watching Team USA practice on Monday. “Somebody could walk in the door in the gym right now and start spraying us with an AR-15.

“They could,” Kerr continued. “It might happen because we’re all vulnerable, whether we go to a concert, a church, the mall or go to the movie theatre or a school. It’s up to us as Americans to demand change from the gutless leadership that continues to allow this to happen and continues to somehow claim the second amendment is doing its job. The second amendment is about the right to defend yourself. The only thing that second amendment is doing is leading to mass murder right now. This is all just insanity.”

The U.S. was rocked by three mass shootings last week in El Paso, Texas, Gilroy, California, and Dayton, Ohio. Kerr, whose father was shot and killed in 1984 while serving as a university professor in Lebanon, has been an outspoken advocate for gun control.In May, the NBA champion coach made clear his desire for future generations of well-funded youth, to “impose” gun control on Americans. Later that same month, he referred to the gun control movement as, “my movement.”Kerr believes the mass shootings will eventually stop because “momentum” for change is building.“It’s going to happen. The momentum is building. People are more and more frustrated in our country. I think at this point, the vast majority of people in this country have had it. Now it’s a matter of taking action.”

As Breitbart reported on Monday, Kerr got extremely active on Twitter after the mass shootings over the weekend, either retweeting or commenting on dozens of posts which promoted gun control in some form or fashion.

In one post, Kerr asked how Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell “can sleep at night.”

On Monday, President Trump voiced support for so-called Red Flag laws, and other measures designed to find potential mass shooters and stop them them before they strike.

