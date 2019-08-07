WATCH: Colin Kaepernick Tells Fans He’s ‘Still Ready’ for the NFL

In a new video, former NFL quarterback and national anthem protester Colin Kaepernick insists that he is “still ready” to play pro football, USA Today reports.

On Wednesday, Kaerpernick posted a video to his Twitter account that starts with a countdown clock noting that he has been out of work for 889 days. It goes on to feature his daily exercise routine. Kaepernick is seen doing pushups, arm lifts, weights, and using various exercise machines.

In a caption to the video he exclaims: “5am. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready.”

5am. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready. pic.twitter.com/AGczejA1rM — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 7, 2019

This is Kaepernick’s first public comment about his employment situation since he settled a collusion charge with the NFL in February.

Before his filed his grievance with the NFL in 2017, the former San Francisco 49er was offered at least one NFL spot with the Denver Broncos but turned it down. And this is not to mention that he turned down an offer to re-sign in San Francisco made when he turned free agent.

