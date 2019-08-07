WATCH: Rory McIlroy Roasts Matt Kuchar over Caddie Controversy

Who could forget the time Matt Kuchar paid his caddie $5,000 after winning $1.2 million, thus sparking an internet uproar and charges that Kuchar had shortchanged his caddie?

I can tell you someone who has most definitely not forgotten about it: Rory McIlroy.

Kuchar and McIlroy were in attendance together, along with eight other pro golfers, at the annual Wyndham Rewards winners presentation. The group represented the Top 10 of the FedEx Cup points list at the end of the PGA Tour regular season.

According to the New York Post, “The top 10 split a $10-million bonus based on where they finished. McIlroy finished in second behind Brooks Koepka, with Kuchar trailing him in third. Kuchar finished just two points behind McIlroy, a margin that cost him $300,000.”

After Kuchar made a light-hearted joke about McIlroy finishing only two points ahead of him, yet, making $300,000 more in prize money. McIlroy sensed his opening, and went in for the comedic kill.

Rory eviscerated Kuchar today. Ὀ Ὀ Ὀ pic.twitter.com/omtMHRS8rh — Chris Chaney (@Wrong_Fairway) August 6, 2019

Kuchar, Brooks Koepka, and the woman with the microphone, all had a good laugh at Rory’s well-timed and well-delivered burn. Kuchar’s former caddie, David Giral Ortiz, probably got a good laugh out of it too.

Of course, Ortiz has $50,000 reasons to smile. Kuchar eventually bowed to public pressure and paid him $50,000 for his services at Mayakoba, ten times the price Kuchar had reportedly agreed to pay.

