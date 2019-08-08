Warrant: Worker Threatened to ‘Blow Up’ Braves Stadium, ‘Shoot Everyone There’

A temporary employee at SunTrust Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, allegedly threatened to “blow up” the stadium, and “shoot everyone there.”

Jamar Antonio Golfin, 30, has been charged with making terroristic threats or acts, which is a felony offense.

According to the warrant, Golfin had been assigned to clean a seating area of the stadium on Friday morning. During a break, he left his assigned area.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “As he was walked out, Golfin reportedly got upset and became verbally abusive toward his boss and a Braves security guard. He allegedly threatened to ‘kill them all’ and told his supervisor he ‘would come back and shoot everyone there,’ his warrant said. Golfin also allegedly said he’d be back to ‘blow up the place.’

“He was arrested the following day in Chamblee and remains in the Cobb County jail on a $16,720 bond, records show.”

A Braves spokeswoman said that Golfin was employed by a third-party vendor, who has since relieved him of his duties, according to the AJC.

