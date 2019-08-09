Dolphins’ Kenny Stills Says He Got ‘Death Threats’ After Criticizing Team Owner for Supporting Trump

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills claims he received death threats after criticizing team owner, Stephen Ross, for supporting President Donald Trump.

Stills attacked Ross on Twitter, calling him a hypocrite for running a charity that touts “equality” at the same time he is supporting Trump.

“You can’t have a nonprofit with this mission statement, then open your doors to Trump,” Stills tweeted.

You can’t have a non profit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump. https://t.co/sNBWfEXvLn pic.twitter.com/nNkRf2wJep — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) August 7, 2019

The tweet saw many replies critical of Stills and his outburst. But the player also insisted he received from five to ten death threats.

The team owner released a statement that made no mistake about where he stands. In a statement, Ross said, “I have known Donald Trump for 40 years, and while we agree on some issues, we strongly disagree on many others, and I have never been bashful about expressing my opinions.”

But the former Oklahoma Sooners player refused to back down from his criticism. After the Dolphins defeated the Falcons on Thursday, Stills repeated his attack on Ross and the president.

“Our country’s in a rough place right now, and I think we could be doing more,” Stills said in the locker room.

Miami Dolphins WR Kenny Stills speaks to the media after tonight’s 34-27 victory over the Falcons. Stills recently had some critical comments regarding team owner Stephen Ross’ President Trump fundraiser. #FinsUp #NFLPreseason #NABJ19 #ATLvsMIA #MeetMeInMiami pic.twitter.com/EPbHkKERbR — Michael Lyle, Jr. 🎧🎙 (@LyleMultimedia) August 9, 2019

“I think there’s other candidates that he could support,” Stills added. “It’s not about Democrat or Republican or any of those things. It’s literally about why. Why are you trying to help this man raise money to continue to do things that he’s been doing?

“It just doesn’t make sense to me,” Stills continued as he returned to his original criticism. “It just doesn’t align to be running a nonprofit focused on equality and talking about sports and equality and then to be holding a fundraiser for a man that we know isn’t standing up for that same cause or championing that same cause.”

During the Trump era, though, blacks and minorities have achieved much, especially financially. More minorities are employed than in previous years, and there are more black small business owners now than ever. Last year, black small businesses increased by 400 percent.

