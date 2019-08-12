Cardinals Cut Darius Philon After Alleged Gun Incident at Strip Club

The Arizona Cardinals cut Darius Philon shortly after his release from jail on Saturday.

The fifth-year defensive lineman was arrested on Friday, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The charges stem from an incident on May 17th when Philon was alleged to have pulled a gun on two women in the parking lot of a strip club in Phoenix.

According to the alleged victim, Philon asked her and another woman, to follow him to the parking lot so he could retrieve money from his car. It was after they reached his vehicle, that the woman alleges Philon pointed a gun at them and asked “which one of you wants a bullet?”

The woman claims Philon lowered the weapon, but pointed it at her again before she retreated back to the club.

According to TMZ Sports:

The alleged victim told police Philon returned to the club the following night — telling her he “wanted to make things right — and asked her to leave with him. She says she denied the request, and attempted to walk away … but claims Darius grabbed her by the arm and prevented her from leaving.

She told cops she was eventually able to get away from him and return to work … however, she says he followed her around for approximately 30 minutes before leaving the club. The alleged victim did not immediately report the incident to cops. She waited several weeks before going to Phoenix PD … who then launched an investigation.

PPD concluded their investigation and arrested Philon Friday around 11 AM. Philon had a court hearing on Saturday, and was released from jail after paying $5,000 bond. The Cardinals issued a statement about the charges surrounding Philon prior to cutting him: The team is aware of the situation and very serious allegations involving Darius Philon. We have informed the National Football League as required by the league’s Personal Conduct Policy and will comment further when appropriate. Philon signed a two-year $10 million contract during the off-season. According to the New York Post, $5 million of that money is guaranteed.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn