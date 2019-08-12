Poll: Most Native Americans Say Redskins Name Makes Them ‘Proud’

A recent poll of Native Americans finds that most feel pride instead of taking offense in the name of the Washington Redskins.

The survey of people who identify as Native American asked respondents to pick how they feel about “Redskins,” from a list of choices. The largest number of participants chose the word “proud” to describe how they feel about the name.

The choices presented in the Washington Post poll were “proud,” “indifferent,” “annoyed,” “content,” “satisfied,” and “disappointed.”

The paper did not publish the full results, so the percentage split is not yet known. However, the Post noted that “proud” was the word most selected. “Most of the survey’s respondents felt that way,” the paper reported.

The paper’s 2016 poll also found that few Native Americans are upset by the name of the Washington Redskins. In that poll, only nine percent were offended by the name “Redskins,” and fully 90 percent said they were not offended.

The Washington Post periodically runs this poll in hopes of supporting agitators attempting to force the Washington Redskins to change its team name. The Post continues to attack the team over the name despite a 2017 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that the team has a right to its name.

For his part, Team owner Daniel Snyder has steadfastly refused to change the name of his team. As far back as 2104 the team insisted that their name was “respectful” to Native Americans.

