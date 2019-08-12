WATCH: Body Cam Footage Shows Cops Mistaking Bird Poop for Cocaine During Arrest of College Quarterback

Police recently released body cam footage of the arrest of Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Werts, who was suspected of possessing cocaine when police saw a “white substance” on his car window.

The substance turned out to be bird poop, 247 Sports reported.

Officers pulled Werts over for speeding on July 31st. But police also wondered about the white substance found on his car window. The player was arrested, and the substance was tested for drugs.

After the substance was determined to be bird poop, all charges, except those for speeding, were dropped.

The player has also been reinstated at Georgia Southern since the drug charges were dismissed.

Police body cam footage was released spurring claims that the player was not treated fairly by officers.

This an extensive recap of the bizarre Shai Werts (Georgia Southern QB) arrest. I know there are two sides to every story and I know being a policeman is a very difficult job. But it doesn't appear Werts was treated fairly. #LSU pic.twitter.com/6RjKxHwWC0 — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) August 11, 2019

“It’s been difficult,” Werts said on Saturday. “I stayed down, and I knew that the truth was eventually going to come out. Just didn’t know how long it would take. It’s definitely been hard to deal with.

“It was just more frustration than anything because I know I didn’t do anything wrong,” Werts added.

In his two seasons as the starter, Werts rushed for 1,630 yards and 18 touchdowns. He had 1,916 yards through the air with 17 passing scores.

Werts has started 24 games at Georgia Southern.

