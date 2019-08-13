PGA Pro John Daly Calls Golf Outing with Trump ‘One of the Greatest Days of my Life’

PGA golfer John Daly posted a picture of President Trump and himself after a golf outing on Monday, calling it “one of the greatest days of my life.”

“I’m proud to be an AMERICAN, especially w/this man leading our country! One of the greatest days of my life! Thx you for a great day #potus #dad ….you are the best!” Daly wrote.

Trump responded to Daly, calling him “a special guy!”

Thank you John, you are a special guy! https://t.co/yAtCFcNeDL — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2019

“The two men have been friends for years, and Daly endorsed Trump ahead of the 2016 presidential election,” the Hill reports.

Daly has been one of the more entertaining golfers on the PGA Tour, known for smoking on the course and wearing American flag-themed clothes. Daly won the 1991 PGA Championship and 1995 British Open.

