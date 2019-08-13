President Donald Trump jumped on Twitter Tuesday morning to encourage former Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Curt Schilling to make a run for Congress in the Grand Canyon State.

Schilling, who had a long Major League Baseball career and appeared in the World Series for both the Diamondbacks and the Boston Red Sox, recently told the Arizona Republic that he is “absolutely” considering a run for Congress from Arizona.

In a conversation with the Republic, Schilling did not say which district he is targeting, but he said he is making plans.

“Not ready to do any of that right now. If/When things solidify I will but right now it’s something in the ‘I’m considering it’ stage,” Schilling told the paper of his early plans.

“The state is not the state I grew up in. Making Arizona citizens of EVERY Race, religion and sexual orientation 2nd class citizens to illegal immigrants is about as anti-American as it gets,” Schilling added. “When you have homeless veterans, children, and you’re spending tax dollars on people smuggling drugs and children across our border someone in charge needs their ass kicked.”

Schilling told the paper that he had not made any public statements until their conversation but noted that he was looking at running for “one of the blue” congressional districts.

“It’s something that my wife and I have talked about,” Schilling said, “and she’s now becoming more and more pumped at the potential. Obviously, we’re still quite a few discussions away, but yeah, it’s something we’re absolutely considering.”

As soon as the news broke, President Donald Trump jumped to Twitter to encourage Schilling to run for Congress, and said the idea was “terrific.”

Curt Schilling, a great pitcher and patriot, is considering a run for Congress in Arizona. Terrific! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2019

Schilling has been an outspoken supporter of the president.

