Mike Tyson Says He and His Friends Smoke Around $40,000 Worth of Weed Per Month

According to recent data, roughly 40 percent of the country makes around $40,000 a year. According to Mike Tyson, he and his friends smoke the annual salary of those people in weed, every month.

On a recent episode of the podcast Hotboxin with Mike Tyson, the former heavyweight champion said that he and his friends smoke around $40,000 worth of weed per month at Tyson Ranch.

“What do we smoke a month?” Tyson asked. “Is it $40,000 a month? Yeah, $40,000.”

“That equates to ten tons of marijuana per month, according to his business partner and former NFL offensive lineman, Eben Britton,” Sporting News reports.

Tyson Ranch is a cannabis company in the Mojave Desert, where the former boxer grows his own strains of marijuana.

