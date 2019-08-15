Report: Dale Earnhardt Jr., Family ‘Safe’ After Plane Crash in Tennessee

Dale Earnhardt Jr
A report from a local Tennessee news station claims that a plane carrying former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., has crashed at a local airport.

According to WCYB Channel 5:

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s plane crashed at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport. Earnhardt Jr. has been transported to the hospital. The department also says Earnhardt Jr.’s wife Amy Reimann was also on board. The Elizabethton Fire Chief Barry Carrier says everyone survived the crash and none of the injuries were serious.

Shortly after the news report, Dale Earnhardt’s sister, Kelley, released a statement obtained by TMZ. According to her, Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife, daughter, and two pilots were aboard the plane.

“Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding.”

 

UPDATE: The FAA tells TMZ Sports … the airplane rolled off the end of the runway at 12:40 PM PT. We’re told an investigation is currently underway and the National Transportation Safety Board is expected to determine a cause of the crash.

