WATCH: Conor McGregor Purportedly Punches Bar Patron over Whiskey Dispute

In news that will shock everyone, a dispute over whiskey in an Irish bar ended badly.

UFC legend Conor McGregor purportedly punched a bar patron who appeared to be quite advanced in his years, in a dispute involving McGregor’s whiskey.

According to TMZ Sports:

The absurd attack went down at The Marble Arch Pub in Dublin on April 6. Conor walked in and lined up cups for bar patrons … looking to buy a round of his Proper Twelve for everyone. The problems started when the guy opted out. Conor placed a cup in front of him not once, but twice … and he still refused.

Unclear if words were exchanged between them, but after Conor downed a shot with the other drinkers, he unexpectedly threw his notorious left fist right in the face of the old man who rejected the booze.

Two people immediately grabbed McGregor and pulled him out of the bar. The violence was reported to cops, who announced back in April they’d opened an investigation. It’s unclear if that’s still active, but there are no reports Conor was ever charged — even though cops have reportedly seen this video. Watch:

TMZ Sports reached out to McGregor’s camp as well as the bar where the incident took place, neither had any comment.

Police have informed TMZ that they are still investigating the altercation, but no arrests have been made. Which is really good news for McGregor, not just on general principle, but also because UFC President Dana White has said he will start planning the former champion’s next fight in the Octagon after Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier face-off in September.

Which is also good news for McGregor, because he gets paid for fighting in the Octagon, not in bars.

