Report: Jay-Z to Have ‘Significant Ownership Interest’ in an NFL Team

Rapper Jay-Z will soon become a part owner of a team, according to a report from TMZ.

In a Friday posting, insiders told the site that at some point Jay-Z will have a “significant ownership interest” in a team.

No particular team was cited by the insider, but the source assured TMZ that “it is going to happen in the near future.”

The rapper, whose real name is Shawn Carter, wants to join the ranks of NFL owners “because he’s a huge fan, already has a sports business and wants to continue to be a change agent for the NFL.”

It would also be quite the status symbol because in general only multi billionaires can afford to own NFL teams.

There are some questions about Roc Nation and his work with athletes, though, and that work may put a crimp in the plan. Still, the source insisted that “Jay is not an NFL agent and does not take part in the operations of the NFL players in Roc Nation.”

Carter was already a sports owner before having once owned a stake in the Brooklyn Nets. But he sold that stake in 2013.

Interestingly, a day before this news broke, conservative talk giant Rush Limbaugh said that it seemed clear to him that the rapper was hoping to become an NFL owner.

“I think what this is, I think Jay-Z wants to be an NFL owner at some point down the road, and this is a step-by-step process to try to become approvable with the NFL ownership group,” Limbaugh said Thursday morning.

It looks like Limbaugh had it dead on right.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.