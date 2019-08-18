Former Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals running back Cedric Benson, died in a motorcycle accident on Saturday, he was 36 years old.

Benson died in a car vs. motorcycle accident at about 10 PM on Saturday evening in West Austin, Texas, according to the New York Post. No one else was seriously injured during the incident.

Only a few hours before the fatal accident, the former player posted a photo of his motorcycle to Instgram with the caption, “My Saturday evening.”

Former Longhorn great Cedric Benson has died after a crash last night. His final Instagram post indicated he was going for a motorcycle ride. Condolences are pouring in, including from his former coach, Mack Brown. pic.twitter.com/X4DhXg1ekU — Wes Wilson (@weswilson4) August 18, 2019

Texas Longhorns coach Mack Brown commented that “We lost a great one way too soon. #RIP,” upon hearing of the player’s death.

▫️ 8 seasons

▫️ 96 games

▫️ 1,600 carries

▫️ 120 catches

▫️ 6,017 rushing yards

▫️ 833 receiving yards

▫️ 33 touchdowns R.I.P. Cedric Benson. pic.twitter.com/HHpezmwCng — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 18, 2019

Benson was a star for the Longhorns and was a four-year starter with the team. He graduated in 2004 and earned 5,540 rushing yards to rank sixth all-time in NCAA Division I-A history. Benson also won the Doak Walker Award as the top running back in college football as a senior in 2004.

The Texan went on to become the fourth overall pick for the Chicago Bears in the 2005 NFL Draft where he played for two seasons, before spending three more seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. He finished his NFL career in 2012 with a final season with the Green Bay Packers.

