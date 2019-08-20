Ronda Rousey Suffers Gruesome Finger Injury While Filming ‘9-1-1’

One would think that a former champion UFC fighter would have suffered their most gruesome finger injury inside the Octagon. However, in the case of Ronda Rousey, they would be wrong.

The former UFC champion slammed her fingers in a door, while shooting a scene for the Fox show 9-1-1.

TMZ released a photo of Rousey recovering from the injury in a hospital bed. She’s also holding up her hand to show the gruesome wound. Although, the injury is only partially visible behind a graphic disclaimer.

According to TMZ, “Ronda — who plays an L.A. Fire Dept. badass on the show — was shooting a scene in Mexico last week in which she was supposed to slam a door during a dramatic action moment.

“But, as one source put it … ‘She was a little over-exuberant and slammed the door on her finger.'”Incredibly, the source also reported that Rousey completed the scene and never broke character. After the scene was over, Rousey reportedly said, “Ow. You’re not gonna like this!”

The former UFC champ was transported to a San Diego hospital where she received a splint, and bolts and screws for her middle finger.”The middle finger got the worst of it — it was broken and her tendon was nearly severed. She also fractured the tip of her ring finger,” TMZ Sports reported.

Rousey was back on set and filming for her show the next day.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn