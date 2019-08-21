Report: ‘No Plans in Place’ for Jay-Z to Become an NFL Owner

Soon after news broke that Jay-Z had struck a deal with the NFL to spearhead the league’s entertainment and social justice initiatives, TMZ reported that the rap billionaire rapper would soon have a “significant ownership interest” in an NFL franchise.

However, according to CBS NFL reporter Jason La Canfora, the TMZ report is “simply false:”

“Multiple people connected to NFL ownership and the league office have told CBS Sports that this TMZ-reported rumor is simply false, that there are no plans in place for the rap legend to become an NFL owner.”

While there may be no “plans in place” for Jay-Z to become an owner “soon,” that doesn’t mean it won’t eventually happen. As a billionaire, a former sports franchise owner (Brooklyn Nets), and having a working relationship with the NFL on the entertainment and social justice front, the rap mogul would be uniquely positioned to make the jump to ownership.

Jay-Z is not the only rapper to get mention as a possible future owner. In 2017, Sean Combs, also known as “Diddy,” tweeted that he was interested in buying the Carolina Panthers. Though, it’s unknown if Combs ever made an official offer and the team was eventually sold to David Tepper.

