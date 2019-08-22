Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh: ‘It’s Hard to Beat the Cheaters’ in the SEC

It’s no secret that the SEC Conference has dominated pretty much everyone in college football — with the exception of Clemson — in recent years.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh believes he knows the reason why the SEC has been so dominant, it’s because they’re cheaters.

In a new book, Overtime: Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines at the Crossroads of College Football, the Wolverine coach accused the Southeastern Conference of cheating, according to Forbes.

“It’s hard to beat the cheaters,” he said of the SEC. According to the report, it appears that Harbaugh was referencing a disparity in spending for things such as travel, food, and laundry, for out-of-state players. Several SEC schools spend more than twice what Michigan does on students in those situations. Though, it’s unclear as to how that’s “cheating,” as opposed to different universities placing a higher emphasis on different things.

According to a recent report, Michigan has more money than every school in the SEC with the exception of the relatively recently added Texas A&M. So, it seems like the Wolverines could get in on the “cheating” if they wanted too.

Harbaugh has had a long-running feud with those in SEC country. He angered many when opened satellite camps in the South soon after he took over at Michigan.

The book is set to be released on September 3, 2019.

