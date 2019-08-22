Patriots’ Patrick Chung Facing Cocaine Charges

Los Angeles (AFP) – New England Patriots defensive star Patrick Chung has been indicted on charges of cocaine possession, prosecutors confirmed on Thursday.

The Beknap County attorney’s office in New Hampshire said the 32-year-old Patriots safety was due to be arraigned next week.

Charges against Chung were filed on August 8 following an incident on June 25.

Chung was a key part of the Patriots teams that won Super Bowls in 2015, 2017 and 2019, playing in 140 games during 11 years in the NFL.

The Patriots addressed Chung’s arrest in a brief statement on Thursday.

“We are aware of the reports regarding Patrick Chung,” the Patriots said. “We will not be commenting while his judicial proceedings take place.”