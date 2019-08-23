Eric Reid Has the Solution for Carolina if Cam Newton Is Seriously Hurt: Colin Kaepernick

Eric Reid was the first player to join Colin Kaepernick in his anthem protest. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that Kaepernick would be the first quarterback Reid would suggest the Panthers sign if starter Cam Newton’s injury causes him to miss playing time.

On Thursday night, Panthers starting quarterback Cam Newton limped off the field after being sacked during Carolina’s 10-3 preseason loss to New England. After the game, Newton was seen walking to the team bus in a walking boot. The boot sparked speculation about the extent of Newton’s injury and whether he would be available for the season opener.

With uncertainty in the air, Reid wasted no time suggesting that his protest partner and friend, Colin Kaepernick, could fill the role.

Eric Reid says IF Cam is hurt badly, Kaepernick could and should definitely “come in and help us.” Again, he stressed the IF and said he hoped Cam was fine. — Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) August 23, 2019

Fortunately for the Panthers, Newton’s injury has been characterized as a mid-foot sprain, giving the Panthers some cautious optimism that he will be available for the season opener.

Kaepernick began his anthem protest in the preseason of 2016. However, after that season, the former 49er walked away from his contract with San Francisco. Kaepernick was not re-signed by another club and remains unemployed by the league. In October of 2017, Kaepernick filed a collusion grievance against the NFL. Alleging that the league’s owners conspired to keep him off a roster due to his anthem protests.

Kaepernick settled his suit with the league in March, the former 49er continues to declare his willingness and desire to play in the NFL.

