WATCH: Enes Kanter May Take ‘American Name’ After Becoming U.S. Citizen

Boston Celtics star Enes Kanter is so excited about becoming a U.S. citizen, he says that he may even adopt a more “American” name.

Kanter said that he is still about two years away from finalizing his quest to become a naturalized American citizen, but he is seriously thinking of taking on a new name along with his new citizenship.

“I’m actually becoming a U.S. citizen in 2 years,” Kanter told TMZ. “I’m actually thinking about adding an American name. I’m still thinking about it. I don’t know yet.”

Kanter, who was born in Turkey, has been under threat of arrest by the oppressive Turkish government, and has even been labeled a terrorist by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s regime because Kanter called the leader the “Hitler of our generation.”

The player added that he is hopeful that his opposition to the dictator will inspire others.

“It’s definitely tough to fight against a dictator. But I definitely got hope. I’m trying to be the voice of hopeless, innocent people who don’t have one,” the Kanter said.

