Troy Aikman Blasts Doug Gottlieb over Andrew Luck Hot Take

The sudden shock of Andrew Luck’s retirement caught the sports media completely off guard. You can tell, because the flurry of hot takes and intra-company squabbling has reached heights heretofore unseen.

Enter FS1’s Doug Gottlieb.

On Saturday night, soon after Andrew Luck announced that he was stepping away from the game due to a “myriad” of injuries that have compromised his quality of life, Gottlieb took to Twitter and weighed-in with possibly the most incandescently hot take in recent memory:

Retiring cause rehabbing is “too hard” is the most millennial thing ever #AndrewLuck — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) August 25, 2019

That thought brought forth a flurry of angry responses, most notably from Cowboys legend and Fox colleague Troy Aikman, who immediately eviscerated Gottlieb for presuming to know what Luck is feeling:

That’s total bullshit Doug. What qualifies you to decide how someone should live their life? So you’re now the authority on what motivates Andrew Luck? And if his decisions don’t fit into what you think is best for him then you rip him? Guess that keeps you employed on FS1. Nice https://t.co/p59DsmPoER — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) August 26, 2019

Luck suffered multiple, serious injuries over the last four years of his career. Despite being named “Comeback Player of the Year” after a stellar 2018 campaign, the Stanford product was never able to fully recover. Given the mental and physical pain from those injuries, a pain that no one other than Luck knows, he decided to call it quits.

“I’m in pain, I’m still in pain. It’s been four years of this pain, rehab cycle,” Luck said. “It’s a myriad of issues — calf strain, posterior ankle impingement, high ankle sprain. Part of my journey going forward will be figuring out how to feel better.”

