Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Hopes Andrew Luck Becomes President

After Indianapolis Colts star Andrew Luck’s surprise retirement, Dallas Cowoys Owner Jerry Jones said that he thinks Luck would make a great president.

On Saturday, Luck told the media that he was retiring due to his physical condition, USA Today reported.

“I’m in pain, I’m still in pain. It’s been four years of this pain, rehab cycle,” Luck said on Saturday. “It’s a myriad of issues — calf strain, posterior ankle impingement, high ankle sprain. Part of my journey going forward will be figuring out how to feel better.”

The constant stream of injuries took the joy out of the game for the star, but he leaves behind a league full of friends and supporters.

One of those enthusiastic well-wishers was the Cowboy’s Jerry Jones.

“I hope he becomes President of the United States,” Jones said at AT&T Stadium after the Cowboys’ Saturday win over the Houston Texans.

“To play football and everything that’s involved in playing this game, you’ve got to have your mind and heart not only committed to completely buying into, completely doing it, but you’ve got to almost be over-committed to doing it because you get so many No’s,” Jones continued. “You get so many No’s. Everybody does that plays this game. No’s are everywhere.

“So to step back away from this thing, I honor him. I think a lot of his family, I think a lot of his father, I think a lot of what he’s brought to football and wish him nothing but the very best.”

Jones also praised Luck as a “complete player.” He added, “Every snap you thought he was capable of doing it to you,” Jones said of Luck.

