Vice President Pence ‘Disappointed’ by Andrew Luck’s Retirement

Vice President Mike Pence said that he was “disappointed” by the retirement of Indianapolis Colts star quarterback Andrew Luck, though he still wished the player well.

Pence heaped praise on the retiring player.

“Andrew Luck is a great football player and he’s a great guy,” the VP and former Indiana governor told BlazeTV host Eric Bolling.

“He’s gone through a tough four years, a lot of injuries, and I’m disappointed to see him retire from the Indianapolis Colts as an almost lifelong fan of the Colts, but I wish him well,” the vice president added, according to The Hill.

However, Pence also wondered if Luck might be back sooner or later.

“He’s a young man and, I don’t know, we may see him in football somewhere down the road,” Pence said.

Luck made the surprise announcement of his retirement on Saturday, saying that his physical condition just wasn’t improving enough for him to continue his NFL career.

The last Colts game Pence attended was in 2017 when he left the game early because several members of the San Francisco 49ers protested against the country during the national anthem.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.