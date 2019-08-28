Chargers’ Keenan Allen Says Carli Lloyd Would Get Stampeded if She Kicked in an NFL Game

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen believes that Carli Lloyd would get stampeded, if she ever became an NFL place kicker.

On Tuesday, it was reported that at least one NFL team had offered the U.S. Women’s National Team member a chance to kick in a preseason game. Those offers came in after video surfaced of Lloyd drilling a 55-yard kick at Eagles practice.

For all you NFL teams looking for a kicker😉(via @CarliLloyd) pic.twitter.com/AJOgDeKwBT — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) August 21, 2019

That footage sparked debate and interest across several media platforms, about whether Lloyd could become the first female kicker in NFL history. That debate, however, did not impress Los Angeles’ Keenan Allen, as he reminded all that while Lloyd has a very good “boot,” football is a contact sport, even for kickers.

Sound sweet til somebody block the kick and all of a sudden she on defense😂. Would be like the stampede scene in the lion king movie 😂😂 . She do got a boot tho! https://t.co/K8VxnHp6gB — Keenan Allen (@Keenan13Allen) August 27, 2019

For her part, Lloyd says she is “seriously considering” the NFL offers. However, according to her coach James Galanis, she won’t consider giving it a try before the 2020 season.

“I think Carli is perfectly made out for a job like that,” Galanis said. “She loves the pressure. She’s got one of the hardest kicks in the world when it comes to women … She would be an ideal candidate.”

The dangers Lloyd would face are manifold. Not only the situation Allen laid out, of her suddenly becoming a defender in the event of a blocked kick, but most NFL field goal kickers also handle kickoff duties. Meaning, that she could find herself running downfield at 11 NFL players who are looking to take her out of the play so their returner can score a touchdown. That, even more than the field goal kick, would put her in a place of extreme danger. Not to mention the disastrous effect a football injury could have on her soccer career.

Lloyd plans to go through a serious football kicking regimen with Galanis next week. After that, Galalanis says, she’ll be in a better position to decide whether she can kick at the NFL level.

