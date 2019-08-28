WATCH: Speed Bag Hits Bernie Sanders in the Face During Boxing Session

Socialist Senator Bernie Sanders was widely ridiculed on Tuesday for a video showing him taking a swing at a boxing speed bag, only to have the bag fly back and hit him in the face.

Sanders, who will turn 78 next month, took on the speed bag at the Ali Center with unintentionally hilarious results.

The Big Lead joked that Bernie should not have led with his right when “when we all know he’s most comfortable attacking upward and from the left.”

But Bernie took slings and arrows from a long list of others:

Oh. My. GOD. I feel like it’s chock-full of socialist metaphors, you know?

https://t.co/fmwNRYdGJM — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) August 27, 2019

This may be the most pathetic thing I've ever seen. — The Last Gentleman (@Gropher_Tump) August 27, 2019

Stallone Eat "Yer Heart Out!!" — Snake Plushkitten: Escape from Twytter (@justplncate) August 27, 2019

Punch Bag : 1 Bernie Sanders : 0 pic.twitter.com/Fl0RLLp4wB — Oskaer (@Osman__13) August 28, 2019

Why is Bernie Sander's own staff dissing and embarrassing him by showing a video of him being beaten by a fast bag? Could it be that they also believe he's an asshat, or do they believe that the fast bag was out to get him? — We're Not Going Back (@raising_hill) August 28, 2019

They probably thought the exaggerated move was a cute, quick response to screwing up that made him look good. If so, they were wrong. — Bernadette (@Bernadette96) August 28, 2019

