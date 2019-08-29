Hall of Famer Offers to Help Carli Lloyd Become an NFL Kicker

NFL Hall of Fame kicker Morten Andersen has offered to help U.S. Women’s National Team member Carli Lloyd, if she decides to become an NFL kicker.

In a video posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday, Andersen offered to help Lloyd if she “wants to kick in the NFL:”

There are only two kickers in the NFL Hall of Fame, and Morten Andersen is one of them. So, Lloyd would certainly be well-advised to take the former Saint up on his offer to help her prepare for the NFL.

However, there’s one aspect of the game where neither Andersen, nor any other human, could help prepare Lloyd for the game: And that’s being hit by a 250-pound man running at full speed.

On Tuesday, Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen said that Lloyd would get stampeded if one of her kicks were blocked, and she found herself on the defensive side of the ball. In all the excitement over Lloyd’s 55-yard unopposed field goal at Eagles practice last week, it seems many have forgotten that there will be 11 world class athletes trying to prevent her from making that kick in an actual game.

Moreover, field goal kickers almost always handle kickoff duties as well, which would put Lloyd on the field as a defensive player charged with tackling a returner. In a game where large men are retiring earlier and earlier due to the physical toll the game has taken on them, it’s very easy to see how Carli Lloyd could find herself in serious danger on the football field.

