Olympic Gymanast Simone Biles’ Brother Charged with Triple Homicide in Cleveland

The brother of Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles was charged with murder Thursday in connection with a triple homicide that occurred on New Year’s Eve in Cleveland, Ohio.

On Thursday, Cleveland police reported that Tevin Biles-Thomas, 24, had been arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and perjury, the New York Post reported.

According to an investigation, the shooting occurred at a party when members an uninvited group were asked to leave, and gunfire erupted.

Devaughn Gibson, 23, DelVaunte Johnson, 19, and Toshon Banks, 21, were shot multiple times and died at the scene. Two others were wounded but survived.

The four-time gold medal champion has not issued a statement about her brother’s arrest.

Biles-Thomas is in custody in Liberty County, Georgia, awaiting a September 13 arraignment in Cleveland.

“The investigators within the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit remained committed to securing an arrest in this tragic case,” Cleveland Division of Police Chief Calvin Williams said in a statement. “We appreciate our partnership with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office and are confident that their efforts will bring justice for the families affected by this terrible incident.”

