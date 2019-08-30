WATCH: Carli Lloyd Offers Glimpse at NFL Future with ‘It’s Good’ Goal Celebration

It could have been just a fun goal celebration, but it seems like Carli Lloyd was trying to send us a message.

On their way to a 4-0 demolition of Portugal on Thursday night, U.S. Women’s Team forward Carli Lloyd had the honor of putting the third goal in the net. However, it was her NFL-themed celebration that grabbed most of the headlines.

After scoring the goal, Lloyd thrilled the Philadelphia crowd by flapping her arms in tribute to the Philadelphia Eagles. Then, the USWNT star stopped and offered a tease of her possible NFL future by raising her arms and giving the “It’s good” signal, which NFL referees use for field goal conversions.

Watch:

Carli Lloyd makes it 3-0 in Philadelphia and celebrates accordingly! pic.twitter.com/kzdetC7dkI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 30, 2019

Lloyd sparked the interest of the media, and NFL teams, after she drilled a 55-yard field goal at Eagles practice last week.

For all you NFL teams looking for a kicker😉(via @CarliLloyd) pic.twitter.com/AJOgDeKwBT — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) August 21, 2019

After that kick, several offers reportedly rolled in from NFL squads who were interested in having the two-time World Cup champion kick during the preseason. One of those teams, according to her coach James Galanis, was even willing to put her on their roster for their upcoming game.

However, Galanis made it clear in a recent conversation with ESPN that if Lloyd kicks in the NFL it won’t happen before next season.

“If she’s going to do this, she’ll do it — she’ll train in the offseason, she’ll get herself ready so that she just doesn’t do it for the sake of doing it,” Galanis told ESPN. “If she’s going to do it, she’s going to do it so that she can be a success.”

On Wednesday, Hall of Fame kicker Morten Andersen offered to help Lloyd with her training to become an NFL kicker.

