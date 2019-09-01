New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell was seen celebrating last week after dropping more than $300,000 to replace the bling that was stolen from him in May.

The three-time Pro Bowl player had more than $500,000 of jewelry and money stolen from his home in May, allegedly by two girls he met at a bar. The star told police that he left the women asleep and naked in his bed but when he returned, they were gone and so was the bling and cash he had in the home.

In June, a recording of Bell’s call to police made the rounds wherein he explained what happened that morning.

“I had two girls in my house. I got up,” Bell is heard saying on the recording, “did my normal routine to go work out, left to work out for a couple of hours. When I came back, they took my money, they took my watch, my jewelry, a couple more things of value out of my house, and I don’t know where they at. I tried to call them before I called you guys. I tried to call them, and they’re not answering me, and they’re ignoring me.”

When the 911 operator asked what the girls were wearing, Bell admitted, “When I left, she was in the bed not wearing clothes,” and added that the other one was “The same way. She was in the bed, too.”

But after a shopping spree last weekend, the second round, 48th overall 2012 NFL Draft pick has gone a long way toward replacing all that high-priced jewelry.

According to TMZ, Bell took delivery of a staggering amount of flash, including:

Two 14 karat white and yellow gold zig-zag style diamond rings, worth $5,000 each

One 14 karat yellow gold Icebox diamond bangle worth $20,000

One 14 karat white gold Icebox spike diamond bangle worth $26,000

One 14 karat white gold Icebox nail bangle worth $22,000

One 14 karat white gold diamond pinkie ring worth $10,500

One 14 karat yellow gold diamond star ring worth $18,000

One Rolex Datejust 41MM wristwatch with 18.82cts of VS diamonds worth $35,000

One pair of 14 karat white gold diamond stud earrings with one VS diamond in each earring worth $18,000

One 14 karat white gold Marina style diamond ring worth $4,500

One 14 karat white gold Marina style diamond chain with over 50.33 cts of VS diamonds worth $75,000

One 14 karat white gold Marina style diamond bracelet with over 26.76 cts of VS diamonds worth $31,500

Bell also reportedly put $50,000 for a custom piece to be delivered later.

The player won’t be hurting for cash any time soon, though, He just signed a four-year extension to his contract with the Jets worth $52.5 million.

