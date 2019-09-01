WATCH: Tennis Player Fined $10,000 for Using ‘Gun Gesture’

American doubles player Mike Bryan, has been fined $10,000 by the US Open for pointing his racket as if it were a gun.

Bryan, was competing alongside his twin brother Bob on Saturday, when he was called for unsportsmanlike conduct in the last game of the second set after making the gun gesture.

“After a lob by their opponents, Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena and Argentina’s Federico Delbonis was ruled in, the Bryans challenged the call,” USA Today Sports reported. “A replay review showed that the ball landed out. That’s when Bryan pointed toward the chair umpire and line judge with a finger, then placed the head of his racket on his shoulder and pretended to ‘aim’ the handle.”

Bryan later apologized for the incident.

“I apologize for any offense I may have caused. We won the point and the gesture was meant to be playful. But given the recent news and political climate I understand how my gesture could be viewed as insensitive. I promise that I will never do anything like this again.”

Bryan made the gun gesture with his racquet shortly after a mass shooting in Texas left seven people dead and more than 20 others wounded.

The fine is the largest assessed against a male competitor at the U.S, Open this year. U.S. Tennis Association spokesman Brendan McIntyre stood by the fine: “The gesture warranted that amount.”

Mike Bryan and his brother won the second-round match 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn