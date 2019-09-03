Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles posted “happy thoughts” to social media in the wake of her brother’s arrest in a triple homicide in Ohio.

Biles posted her hopes to her Instagram account accompanied by a photo of two friends and sporting the caption, “Girls day to drink happy thoughts,” she wrote.

Biles’s brother, Tevin Biles-Thomas was arrested last Thursday and charged with voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault, and perjury.

The Cleveland Police allege that Biles-Thomas, 24, was involved in the shooting deaths of Devaughn Gibson, 23, DelVaunte Johnson, 19, and Toshon Banks, 21, who were shot multiple times and died at the scene. Two others were wounded but survived. The victims were attending a house party in Cleveland.

The suspect is also on active duty with the U.S. Army and was apprehended at Fort Stuart, Georgia, where he was stationed.

“The relentless persistence of Cleveland police homicide detectives helped secure an indictment in this case,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “It is through their hard work that we can begin to seek justice for these victims.”

This is not the gymnast’s first reference to her brother’s troubles. Last Thursday, Biles tweeted, “Eating my feelings don’t talk to me.”

