WATCH: Notre Dame Quarterback Breaks Cheerleader’s Nose with Stray Pass

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book struggled mightily with his accuracy on Monday night, and none felt the full weight of his struggles more than the Louisville cheer squad.

During the fourth quarter, the Irish appeared to have a miscommunication which resulted in a broken play. Book, who was just looking to limit the damage and unload the ball before taking a sack, fired the ball over to the Louisville sideline. After leaving Book’s hand, the next body part the ball touched was the nose of a Cardinals cheerleader who immediately dropper pom-poms and raised her hands to her face.

Watch:

The cheerleader, Elizabeth Scott, said on Twitter that the errant pass broke her nose. But that didn’t stop her from making a few jokes about the situation.

Ian Book just NAILED a Louisville cheerleader trying to throw the ball out of bounds. Mercy pic.twitter.com/tVySxlw6Vi — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) September 3, 2019

Thank u Ian book https://t.co/FXgPtgQOpp — Liz (@Elizabethsc0tt) September 3, 2019

Well my nose is crooked but I'll always have a good story to tell — Liz (@Elizabethsc0tt) September 3, 2019

My broken nose is twitter trending huh — Liz (@Elizabethsc0tt) September 3, 2019

Me throwing my poms down and walking away after I got hit tonight pic.twitter.com/ViwnQaj5AU — Liz (@Elizabethsc0tt) September 3, 2019

After a sluggish start, the Irish won the game 35-17.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn