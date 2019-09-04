FS1’s Marcellus Wiley Calls Colin Kaepernick’s Protests ‘Too Confrontational’

FS1 host Marcellus Wiley recently criticized former NFL player Colin Kaepernick’s style of political activism, saying that his national anthem protests were far too “confrontational” to convince skeptics and lead to effective change.

Speaking to Van Lathan on the The Red Pill Podcast, Wiley exclaimed that Kaepernick did not do the right thing by taking a knee for the national anthem during the whole of the 2016 NFL season, TMZ reported.

“No. If I had to vote whether Kaepernick did right or did wrong, I would vote wrong because I’m into resources,” Wiley said. “I’m into materializing. I’m into monetizing.”

The one-time Pro Bowl player then contrasted Kaepernick’s activism with that of Houston Texans player J.J. Watt who raised millions for the relief of Hurricane Harvey because Watt was more inclusive in his style.

“I watch J.J. Watt, different cause, different reason. Instead of being adversarial. In alliance, he raised $41.6 million on record. $2 million on record, $41.6 million on record,” Wiley said.

Wiley also took a slap at Kaepernick for starting out big with his anti-cop protest, but then he went silent later on after he stopped playing football.

“I’m not going to stand up with that responsibility and connect with the voiceless and powerless and then go silent on them,” Wiley said of Kaepernick’s sudden retreat from the spotlight.

After he stopped playing, Kaepernick did continue his “Know Your Rights” program geared towards teaching inner-city youth their legal rights when interacting with the police. However, compared to his initial outbursts in the media, the player became relatively quiet, especially during the time he was involved in a “collusion” grievance with the NFL between 2017 and early 2019.

