Notre Dame Faces Criticism for Black Leprechaun Mascot

Notre Dame recently announced the three students who will serve as their team’s leprechaun mascot this season, but some social media users were not pleased with the choices.

During Monday’s season opener, the team tweeted out a photo of the three new leprechauns. The tweet reported that students Samuel Jackson, Lynnette Wukie, and Conal Fagan would don the green suit this season. With one woman and a black student, it is the most diverse crew of leprechauns yet, Sporting News wrote.

And the new Leprechauns are… ☘️ Samuel Jackson

➡️ (No relation to @SamuelLJackson) ☘️ Conal Fagan

➡️ From Northern Ireland ☘️ Lynnette Wukie

➡️ First female to portray @NDTheLeprechaun 🔗 https://t.co/XIBGnOOkGc#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/r1jF2ExEuj — The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) April 16, 2019

However, some criticized the choice of a black student for the team’s peppy mascot, even though it is not the first time there has been a black leprechaun.

One critic, in particular, was Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy who said today’s “outrage culture” might abhor his criticism of the choice.

“You know what is sad? Internet outrage culture has made me afraid to say that I think the ND mascot should always be a midget looking ginger. So, I’m just not gonna say it,” Portnoy tweeted on Monday.

You know what is sad? Internet outrage culture has made me afraid to say that I think the ND mascot should always be a midget looking ginger. So I’m just not gonna say it. pic.twitter.com/Xr4MnjVdsB — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 3, 2019

There were other critics, too:

Listen, I'm the most accepting person in the world but #NotreDame having a black leprechaun is a bit silly. If the leprechaun was a white dude with blond hair it would be silly as well. #Louisville pic.twitter.com/AAhABXzqt3 — R to the B (@TheHoun31088714) September 3, 2019

Most shocking thing of the night is ND has black leprechaun mascot and not a ginger. — Tone (@40oztoTony) September 3, 2019

The once great school has become PC university, just like the rest of the liberal universities. Sad to see what has happened to ND. What is next, a transgender leprechaun? — Joe Keenan (@jpkeenanfl) September 2, 2019

For his part, that new leprechaun, Samuel Jackson, took the criticism with grace.

On his Twitter feed, Jackson advised everyone to use their “negative energy” to bring Notre Dame fans together.

Like it or not, this guy right here is still one of your Notre Dame leprechauns! How about we use this negative energy to bring us together this season? See y’all next game 😉☘️ #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/adYbTgUplU — Jamuel Sackson (@samuelbjackson) September 4, 2019

