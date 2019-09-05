Jemele Hill Slams FS1’s Marcellus Wiley for Criticism of Kaepernick’s ‘Blackness’

Former ESPN host Jemele Hill lashed out at FS1’s Marcellus Wiley for critical comments he made about Kaepernick’s “blackness.”

The stringer cameras of TMZ recently caught up with Hill at LAX and asked her what she thought of Wiley’s claim that Colin Kaepernick’s protests were ill-advised and ineffective, and that his tactic of taking a knee during the national anthem was the wrong way to affect change.

Hill was not happy with Wiley’s criticism, saying it comes from an “ignorant place.”

“My only disappointment in what Marcellus said is that he pivoted the conversation to kind of an ignorant place,” she said.

Hill also slapped Wiley for what she perceived as his discounting of Kaepernick’s “blackness.”

“Reasonable minds can differ, so if we have a difference of opinion that’s totally fine. Just don’t pivot it to an ignorant place where we’re talking about somebody’s blackness,” she said.

Hill’s criticism comes after Wiley appeared on The Red Pill Podcast and told host Van Lathan that Kaepernick may not be the best representative of the black experience since he is half white and was raised by a white family.

Hill also once again called the NFL’s owners “cowards” for continuing to leave him waiting on the sidelines for a tryout.

