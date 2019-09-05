WATCH: OJ Simpson Upset that Antonio Brown Suspension Could Ruin His Fantasy Team

The impact of the possible suspension of Antonio Brown for threatening to punch his general manager, has been felt far and wide. However, no one has felt the possible consequences of such a move more than OJ Simpson.

On Thursday, NFL reporter Ian Rapoport brought news that there had been an intense, but non-violent confrontation between Oakland wide receiver Antonio Brown and General Manager Mike Mayock. In response, the team was considering a number of disciplinary responses, including, according to sources, a suspension which would end his time in Oakland.

As the football world reacted, so did one Orenthal James Simpson. The former Buffalo Bill took to Twitter and pleaded with Brown to “play ball” and “stop all of this drama.”

Watch:

Simpson began his rant by lamenting his fantasy football “Luck” this off-season.

“I drafted Andrew Luck and 20 minutes later he retired,” Simpson said. “I drafted you, Antonio, because I admire your game.”

Simpson tried to help Brown put his career in perspective.

“Look man, play ball. Cash them big-ass checks that you’re getting and move on, man. Stop with all of this drama.”

Whether Brown heeds Simpson’s advice remains to be seen. Sources continue to insist that Brown will be suspended. Which means Oakland will not have to pay Brown the $30 million he’s owed, thus ending his time with the Raiders.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn