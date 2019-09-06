Antonio Brown Denies Calling GM a ‘Cracker,’ Says ‘No Scuffle’

Oakland Raiders star receiver Antonio Brown has denied that he called team GM Mike Mayock a “cracker,” and added that there was no sort of “scuffle” between them.

Brown denies hurling the racial slur at Mayock. “Everything has been blown out of proportion,” the player reportedly told ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

Russini told her Twitter followers that she spoke to Brown who told her he is “feeling better.” But he also denied the racial slur.

“Antonio Brown told me there was never a scuffle at practice,” Russino reported. “He said he did not use the word ‘cracker’ and would never use that word…’Everything has been blown out of proportion.'”

“I spoke with Mike Mayock 1-on-1, man-to-man,” the ESPN reporter said Brown told her.

As TMZ reported, Brown, who was not suspended ahead of the Raider’s season opener, also said he is back, ready to play, and apologized to his teammates.

“I’m excited to be out here today. I want to apologize to my teammates, the organization,” Brown said of his recent behavior.

“Enough talk, man. I’m excited to be out here with my teammates, grateful for all the fans, and I’m excited to be part of the Raiders, and see you guys soon,” the player said.

