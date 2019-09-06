Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill Signs $54 Million Contract After Child Abuse Investigation

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has signed a $54 million contract on the heels of the charges of child abuse filed against him being dropped.

Prosecutors decided to drop their investigation after they decided they could not definitively determine if it was Hill or his ex-fiancee that hurt the child. Prosecutors refused to bring charges against either suspect.

But right after the charges were dropped, a shocking audio tape a leaked in which the player was allegedly heard discussing an assault on his infant son.

The Chiefs suspended Hill indefinitely only last month following the leaked tape.

But despite the suspension, the NFL also decided not to bring any charges against the 25-year-old player, saying, “Based on the evidence presently available, the NFL cannot conclude that Mr. Hill violated the Personal Conduct Policy.”

The Chiefs then immediately reinstated Hill after the league’s decision.

Now, according to ESPN, the team is set to sign the player to a big new contract.

“We’re pleased we were able to reach an agreement with Tyreek to keep him in a Chiefs uniform for the foreseeable future,” said general manager Brett Veach. “He understands our expectations of him as a member of this team and community. This extension is contingent upon the conditions Tyreek agreed to adhere to upon his return to the team in July.

“Tyreek is an elite player in this league and has played a major role in our team’s success, and we’re pleased that he’ll continue to make an impact for us,” Veach added.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue my playing career here in Kansas City,” Hill said. “Kansas City is my home, and I appreciate the love and support from Clark Hunt, Coach [Andy] Reid and Brett Veach along with my coaches and teammates. To Chiefs Kingdom, you’re the best fans in the world.”

Hill entered the NFL under a cloud. At Oklahoma State, Hill was arrested in 2014 for assaulting his girlfriend. The school immediately dismissed him from the team. He later pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to three years of probation.

Despite his legal problems, the Chiefs drafted Hill in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

