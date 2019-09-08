Texas Made the LSU Band Sit in the Nosebleed Seats

LSU Band
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

The Texas Longhorns welcomed the LSU Tigers to Austin, Texas, for what promised to be the biggest game of the week, but LSU fans did not exactly feel the warmth, especially the LSU band.

With Week 2 of the college season kicking off, the Tigers made the trek to Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, but when they arrived, they found their seats in the nosebleed section far from the action on the field. And that included the LSU band, according to Business Insider.

The Longhorns only allotted LSU 3,000 tickets for the 100,000 plus stadium. But what made matters worse, all of LSU’s tickets were for the upper tier of the stadium.

This means that around 97,000 fans in the packed stadium that were closest to the field were all Longhorn fans.

It wasn’t long before fans on Twitter began remarking on how absurd the whole situation was.

