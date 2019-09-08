WATCH: Browns’ Greg Robinson Ejected for Kicking Titans Player in the Head

The Cleveland browns are having a far tougher time than expected, in their Week 1 contest against the Tennessee Titans.
And not everyone is handling the unexpected adversity well.
Browns starting left tackle Greg Robinson was on the ground at the end of a play, when he decided to kick the Titans Kenny Vaccaro in the face.
Not what they mean when they say play “foot”ball#Browns LT Greg Robinson has been ejected for the rest of the game pic.twitter.com/ebQT1axiX5
— 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) September 8, 2019
The kick didn’t just result in a penalty, it also resulted in Robinson being ejected from the game. The incident was one of a few extra chippy moments in Sunday’s early games. Jacksonville’s Myles Jack was ejected in the first half of the Jaguars game against the Chiefs for throwing a punch.
Myles Jack goes ballistic after finding out he got ejected.
It got worse than thispic.twitter.com/FCcAdoAtCj
— Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) September 8, 2019
Jack had to be escorted off the field.
Myles Jack does not want to leave after being ejected pic.twitter.com/ii1le5cFOv
— Sports Gifs & Videos (@Supreme_gifs) September 8, 2019
The Titans lead the Browns 22-13, late in the third quarter.
