WATCH: Rams’ Eric Weddle Removed from Game After Suffering Bloody Head Injury

Rams safety Eric Weddle was carted off the field on Sunday after taking a vicious knee to the head during his team’s Week 1 game against the Panthers.

After Weddle’s helmet was removed, a large amount of blood gushed out of the side of his head and streamed down his face.

Watch:

Eric Weddle down injured after McCaffrey made contact with the safety's head leaping over him.

Weddle was eventually able to sit up, but after his helmet came off, the extent of his injuries became clear.

Eric Weddle with an awful head injury. Scary. #Rams

Weddle was able to get up on his own and make his way onto the cart.

LIVE: Eric Weddle

Not surprisingly, Weddle did not return. However, that didn’t stop him from congratulating his teammates as they came off the field after defeating Carolina.

#Rams safety Eric Weddle congratulating his teammates after a hard-fought game against the #Panthers. Weddle left the game with a head laceration and never returned after being evaluated for a concussion.

Next week, the Rams will travel to New Orleans where they’ll face the Saints in a rematch of last year’s NFC Championship game. Whether Weddle gets cleared to play, remains to be seen.

