Democrat presidential hopeful Andrew Yang is reaching out to sports fans as the ten top candidates take the debate stage on Thursday.

Tonight is also a big night for the NFL with the NFC South matchup of the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Why would you have a Democratic debate at the same time as an NFL game?” Yang asked in a tweet. “Football fans vote too.”

More than 75,000 people liked his tweets and comments generally praised him while many dissed the debate and the other candidates.

Finally a candidate with a clue! pic.twitter.com/kDcf2SGb2G — Sean Patrick Scott (@SPScott19) September 12, 2019

You should put the score of the game in front of your podium so they can see it live. They'll be looking at you the whole time. — BasicallyClean r/MMA (@BasicallyClean) September 12, 2019

Yang also gave a plug to basketball fans this week. He and Sen. Ted Cruz will meet up on the hardwood in Houston on Friday for a charity basketball game.

Cruz set the conditions for the game: He and Yang will be joined by three staff members each for that match. Whoever loses will give $5K to a “non-political” charity.

