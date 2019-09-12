Ex-NFL Player Terrell Roberts Shot and Killed in Grandmother’s Backyard

Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Terrell Roberts was shot and killed Wednesday during a visit to his grandmother’s home in Richmond, California.

Roberts, who played with the Bengals for two seasons starting in 2003, was found dead in his grandmother’s backyard after an unknown man intruded onto the property, the New York Post reported.

Relatives say that the 38-year-old was not involved in any gangs or “bad” things, and he had no known enemies.

The incident occurred around 4 PM on Wednesday. The Oregon State University graduate was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police investigators say that their only clue to the shooter is that he was a black male between 20 and 35 years of age. He weighs approximately 250 pounds, and was last seen in a black shirt, Richmond police Sgt. Enrik Melgoza told the media.

Witnesses told the police that then man shot Roberts after the former player confronted the intruder in his grandmother’s garage. The police currently have no explanation for why the man was on the property.

Born in Berkeley, California, Roberts had a single career interception and 29 tackles in his 23 appearances with the Bengals.

I’m crushed to hear the news of the passing of my teammate and friend Terrell Roberts. Prayers to his family and friends during this difficult time. — Jonathan Smith (@Coach_Smith) September 12, 2019

