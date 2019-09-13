Porn Site BangBros Makes $10 Million Bid for Naming Rights to Miami Heat Arena

A porn site called BangBros, has made a $10 million bid for naming rights for the Miami Heat’s arena in Florida.

On Thursday, American Airlines announced that it would not renew its naming right deal with the Miami Heat and that by the end of the year American Airlines Arena will be no more.

The announcement spurred the porn provider to try and jump into the game, according to Yahoo Sports.

A porn company has made a $10M bid to name the Miami Heat arena the Bang Bros Center aka "The BBC" 😳 ➡️ https://t.co/V4xCSkfR5I pic.twitter.com/7zCS8b7i9V — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) September 12, 2019

The Miami-based porn provider quickly tweeted that it would like to put in a bid for the arena to be renamed the BangBros Center which would be shortened to “the BBC.”

“With Pat Riley at the helm, working his magic like he has in the past, BangBros feels they need to show their support for the next wave of winning to come and give back to the city that’s treated them so well,” the Twitter statement reads. “Both the Heat and BangBros have become staples of the city, with huge fans of each. It doesn’t get more Miami than having the arena sponsored by BangBros.”

We've officially Submitted our $10,000,000 bid for the naming rights to the Miami Heat Arena. We wish to thank American Airlines for their past support of the @MiamiHEAT We intend to change the name to the BangBros Center aka 'The BBC' #BangBrosCares pic.twitter.com/YbhNattIm7 — BANGBROSOFFICIAL (@BangBrosDotCom1) September 12, 2019

NBC Sports’ Jessica Kleinschmidt reported that this is no mere Twitter joke and that BangBros really did officially submit their bid to the team.

I just confirmed this is indeed a real thing — a bid was submitted. They want a nickname of “The BBC.” https://t.co/pyEovWTbdX — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) September 12, 2019

Whether the porn company is serious or not, it is not very likely that the NBA would align itself with a porn provider.

Other controversial businesses have also tried to link themselves with major sports teams. In 2016, a Denver marijuana dispensary put in a bid for the naming rights of Denver’s Mile High stadium. The offer by the Native Roots dispensary was similarly spurned.

