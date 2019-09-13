WATCH: Carolina Panthers Fans Brawl During Rain Delay

The Carolina Panthers did not put up a convincing fight during Thursday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Their fans however, absolutely brought it.

During a rain delay, Panthers fans dealt with their boredom and vented their frustration by fighting, not against Bucs fans, but against each other.

Watch:

Rain delays in Carolina = Fight Club @roughnrowdy pic.twitter.com/SLD6wpGDOD — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 13, 2019

It’s unknown what started the brawl, maybe Cam Newton dressing like an elderly woman while playing terribly, was enough to set the fans off? Regardless, the fan in the Kuechly jersey seemed to dish and take most of the punishment. Though, the Panthers and all of their fans were the real losers on this night.

The Bucs beat Carolina by a final of 20-14.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn