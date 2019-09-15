A gunman in Forth Worth, Texas, wounded two when he opened fire following an argument at a peewee football game.

NBC DFW reported that the incident occurred in a game between the Fort Worth Longhorns and the 81G Bulldogs. A mother allegedly “became upset when a fight broke out between some of the players on the field.” That mother then called her older son who allegedly “arrived with a gun and started to shoot.”

Longhorns coach Jonathan Cunningham said, “[The gunman] was shooting at our sideline. He was standing at the top of the hill. You could see him pointing down shooting directly at the kids. So we checked on our players, our kids, making sure everyone was OK. That’s when we noticed one of our parents was shot.”

180 KRLD reports that a woman was shot in the leg and girl “under 18-years old was grazed in the back.” Neither person’s injuries were life-threatening.

The gunman was not immediately apprehended.

