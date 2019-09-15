Weak Two: Empty Seats Outnumber Fans in Several NFL Stadiums

As Week Two of the NFL’s 100th season kicks off, a quick look through social media finds many fans still wondering about all the empty seats as their favorite teams hit the gridiron.

The worst example appeared to be at L.A. Memorial Coliseum where the Rams were battling the visiting New Orleans Saints. Fans flooded social media with questions over the size of the crowd:

All those empty seats https://t.co/5XnvHObSkm — Coco💕JK long hair enthusiast (@rosegoldsjm) September 15, 2019

A ton of empty seats in the Coliseum halfway thru the first quarter. There's a sizable Who Dat crowd here. pic.twitter.com/2ZIIbvLYUh — Doug Mouton (@DMoutonWWL) September 15, 2019

Also, as the Redskins at home at FedExField took on the visiting Dallas Cowboys – and lost to Dallas, 31-21 –some wondered where the fans went:

Wizards season opener in two months RT @CraigMowers1: @[me]⁩ just a handful of Dallas fans here ⁦@FedExField pic.twitter.com/EYpR8YRKiN — Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) September 15, 2019

The same question occurred to Dolphins fans as Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium seemed to have more than a few empties. Others probably wondered if the Dolphins even showed up with their crushing 43-0 loss to the New England Patriots:

Lots of empty seats in Miami 10 minutes before kickoff. The people that are here are mostly Patriots fans pic.twitter.com/5im4ZdkMxQ — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) September 15, 2019

Empty seats remain at Hard Rock Stadium a few minutes before kickoff. pic.twitter.com/A0mmdU8c4X — Aaron Kasinitz (@AaronKazreports) September 8, 2019

Heinz Field was also said to be lacking fans as the Pittsburgh Steelers welcomed the Seattle Seahawks who beat the home team in a squeaker, 28-26:

Lot of empty seats for a team down 28-26 in the 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/BcDc94B2qD — Anthony Jaskulski (@AnthonyJazz) September 15, 2019

The stands at the New York Giants’ MetLife Stadium were also sparsely populated as far as some fans thought. Fans were also not likely very happy that the Giants lost to the Buffalo Bills, 28-14, either:

#GiantsPride RT @thesniffpatrol: @[me] mass exodus at MetLife…this organization starting with the ownership all the way to the bottom is pathetic pic.twitter.com/bn61krokV4 — Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) September 15, 2019

At least one fan thought that the Bengals’ Paul Brown Stadium was not as full as it should be when the 49ers came to town to beat the home team 41-17:

Half empty seats in the sun and a sea of red jerseys, looks like @LevisStadium #49ers pic.twitter.com/ODrKNkfeyb — Will Clifford (@wiclifford) September 15, 2019

Finally, fans worried that Nissan Stadium was lacking enthusiasm as the home team Titans took on, and lost to, the Indianapolis Colts, 19-17:

A lot of empty seats for the #INDvsTEN Titans game. Heat keeping people away? Surprising since it’s a home opener pic.twitter.com/7fPn0yEOHH — Scott B (@EPLSB) September 15, 2019

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.