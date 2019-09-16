Another Woman Accuses Antonio Brown of Sexual Misconduct

A second woman has come forward and accused Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown of sexual misconduct.

One week after Brown’s former trainer Britney Taylor filed a civil suit accusing the star receiver of two counts of sexual assault and one count of rape, an unnamed female artist says that Brown made sexual advances towards her while she was painting a mural of him.

According to the woman, the incident occurred in Brown’s Pittsburgh area home in 2017. She says that Brown propositioned her, inappropriately, while standing behind her naked with only a small towel over his penis.

“He was flirty with me, but I paid him no mind because I was there on business,” the woman said via Sports Illustrated. “Plus, I had already seen him with multiple girls in the short time I was with him,” the football star’s accuser said.

“I was about 40 percent done on the second day, and I’m on my knees painting the bottom, and he walks up to me butt-ass naked, with a hand cloth covering his [penis] and starts having a conversation with me.

“I just kept my cool and kept painting,” she said. “After that, it all ended abruptly.”

The painter is not seeking damages or pursuing charges but told Sports Illustrated she was “bothered by his behavior,” the New York Post reports. The woman says that Brown “ghosted” her after the alleged incident. She also says that her attempts to reach out to Brown’s representatives to collect payment for her services, went unanswered.

Meanwhile, the rape lawsuit filed by Britney Taylor moves forward. Taylor is scheduled to sit down with NFL representatives on Monday to discuss the allegations as the league conducts its own investigation into the charges.

