Antonio Brown Denies New Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Antonio Brown is denying the sexual misconduct allegations made against him by a second accuser.

Brown’s attorney, Darren Heitner, released a statement announcing that the New England Patriots wide receiver had reviewed the charges, and he denies them.

Antonio Brown has reviewed the sexual misconduct allegations made by an unnamed artist included in a recently published Sports Illustrated article and denies that he ever engaged in such activities. There will be no further comment at this time. — Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) September 16, 2019

The unnamed artist in Heitner’s tweet, claims that Brown inappropriately propositioned her while she was painting a mural of him in 2017. She claims, that while painting Brown in his Pittsburgh area home, that the star receiver made inappropriate advances while standing behind her naked with only a small towel over his penis.

“I was about 40% done (with the mural) on the second day, and I’m on my knees painting the bottom, and he walks up to me butt-ass naked, with a hand cloth covering his [penis] and starts having a conversation with me,” the artist told Sports Illustrated.

These new allegations come only one week after a former trainer, Britney Taylor, filed a civil suit against Brown in which she accuses him of two incidents of sexual assault, and one instance of rape.

Brown has denied those allegations as well.

Taylor is scheduled to meet with NFL officials on Monday, as part of the league’s investigation into the allegations.

